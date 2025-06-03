Typhon Martial Arts earn bumper crop of medals at WKO European Championships
Altogether the team came home from the event at the Metrodome in Barnsley with an excellent six gold medals, seven silver medals and five bronze medals.
Sarah Dicks achieved gold medals in Ultimate Points Fighter/Hand Only Points and Tag Team as well as silver and bronze medals in Continuous Kickboxing and Boxing.
Limerick Goodwin gained gold medals in Ring Light Contact Kickboxing/Hands Only Points and Tag Team.
She also gained silver and bronze medals in Ring Boxing and Mat Points and Continuous categories.
Josh Fenn gained a silver medal in Light Continuous Kickboxing and a bronze medal in Points Fighting.
Zachary Tipping came home with a silver medal in Points Fighting.
Head Coach Pete Dicks said: “The team should be incredibly proud of themselves, they were on fire.
“We only went with four fighters but they shined and came back with more medals than teams with 10 to 20 fighters.”
Typhon Martial Arts & Fitness is based at 26 Durham Street, Scarborough YO12 7PT.
"The team have worked so hard over the last few months to get ready for the Championships and deserve all the credit they get.
“The team have a very busy 2025 ahead competing all over the UK as well as overseas representing England and Great Britain.”
Contact Pete Dicks at [email protected] if you would like any information on the club.
