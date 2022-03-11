Wheatcroft secure 18-9 win against Rumours in Scarborough Ladies Netball League

Wheatcroft, who defeated Rumours in the Scarborough Ladies Netball League

Rumours started the match with a strong centre pass in the centre court. Both teams had some great intercepts with some strong passes in the first quarter, with some excellent play down the centre of the court.

Wheatcroft took the lead with the first goal after GA, new signing Melissa Rainton, scored her first goal for the team.

Despite the efforts of Wheatcroft GD Amy Cook and GK Emily Cole, the Rumours attackers soon matched and equalised the scoreboard 1-1.The remainder of the first quarter saw both teams intercepting play but resulted in Wheatcroft taking the lead at 3-2.

The second quarter included the same energy as the first with strong attacking and defensive play from all players.

Wheatcroft C, player of the match, Jess Pinder, intercepted long passes between Rumours players in the centre third, meaning the play soon rotated in Wheatcroft’s favour with not far to travel before reaching the D.

Wheatcroft GS, Stacey Mancrief and Rainton linked well to secure most rebounds from missed shots on goal. Despite the best attempts of Rumours defence, Wheatcroft proceeded to score seven more goals with excellent play between Wheatcroft WA Ellie Lealman and C Pinder.

Rumours did not let the score distract them and had some great rallies with their C player making some impressive play down the left wing to GS resulting in the ball being in precise location right under their post. The next centre pass was taken by Wheatcroft who used it to their advantage with fast passes down to the shooters in the attacking D.

Wheatcroft went on to score five more goals in this quarter, Rumours another two.

Going into the final quarter, Wheatcroft had the aim of keeping possession and maintaining their lead with some excellent defensive work by Cole, Cook and WD Karen Ryan. Rumours had a rotation of players in the aim of switching up play and bridging the gap.

They did this well by starting with a strong set play between C and GA, opening the scoring for the fourth quarter. Following a fast paced, competitive 10 minutes Wheatcroft won it 18-9.