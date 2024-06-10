Whitby Jets 14s basketball stars win East Cleveland Development CVL tournament

The triumphant Whitby Jets 14s basketball team.

On Saturday Whitby Jets 14s basketball team took part in the East Cleveland Development CVL tournament in Skelton.

The CVL included teams from Scarborough Seahawks, Tees Valley Mohawks and East Cleveland.

Game One was against the Seahawks which was a closely contested matchup with the score being tied at 15-15 at half-time.

In the second half Whitby pulled away with the game ending in a 29-24 win

Game Two saw them defeat the Tees Valley Mohawks 18-12 which was a great result.

Finally Game Three ended in a 16-12 win for the Whitby-based teenagers against East Cleveland which secured the tournament win and saw them go undefeated in all three games.

Table Official Victoria Lawn provided the club with some fantastic stats.

Scoring was spread throughout the team across the three games with Harry Morley consistently scoring and Angus Taylor scoring a few “three-pointers”.

The team were ably led by coach Alfie Lindoe, whose game management was excellent throughout all the matches.

Chairperson Graeme said: “Although we are happy and proud that we won and provided some excellent game experience for all our players including some younger players.

"The ultimate success is the development of all players who took part today across all four teams, it’s great to see basketball growing in the area!”