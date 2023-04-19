Winner Phill Taylor edges out James Wilson as hosts Brid Road Runners sparkle at Sewerby Parkrun

Stuart and Lyn Gent in action at the Sewerby Parkrun last weekend.

Phill Taylor led the way in 18:10, from clubmates James Wilson (18:12) and Tom Mullen (19:14) who made up the first top three overall and club places, writes Tom Fynn.

Elsewhere the two Andys, Long and Baker, were in action at the Woldsman 50 mile.

Long finished in a superb time of 11:48 while his counterpart Baker was not too far behind finishing in just over 12 hours.

Bridlington Road Runners lead the way at the Sewerby Parkrun on Saturday morning. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Alan Feldberg set a new PB at the Boston Marathon, in Lincolnshire, by coming home in 3:13 shaving almost five minutes off his time at the last event.

Despite in the build-up picking up a couple of niggling injuries and having hardly run from early March, Alan said: “I turned up hoping it would be okay, or worse case I’d have to withdraw, but it all went well and despite a few attempts before at a sub 3:15 I finally got there.

"Now I’m looking at getting a bit quicker."

Jo Dagnan and Clare Gummerson also took part finishing in 3:23:06 and 3:44:06 respectively.

In the club’s juniors section it was girls captain Erin Gummerson who shone at the Boston fun run, coming home as first female and first Under 20 in a time of 22 minutes 50 seconds.

Results round-up

Sewerby Parkrun: 1 Phill Taylor. 18:10, 2 James Wilson 18:12, 3 Tom Mullen 19:14, 4 Nick Jordan 19:54, 6 Paul Good 20:24, 12 Adam Dyas 21:25, 13 Richard Kirkpatrick 21:26 pb, 14 Steve Wilson 21:32 pb, 17 Micah Gibson (J) 22:16, 19 Damian Probett 22:22 pb, 25 Simon Ellerker 22:57, 31 Chris Price 23:30, 34 T J Choat (J) 23:41, 37 Cat Moverley 23:53 2nd female, 46 Luke Duffill 24:53, 51 Oceane Price (J) 25;26 pb, 53 Trish Watson 25:35, 57 Graham Lonsdale 26:07

58 Simon Porter 26:10, 74 Angela Bailey 27:25, 78 Louise Taylor 27:51, 80 Ian Haywood 27:53, 82 Heidi Baker 27:56, 86 Maelys Price (J) 28:14, 104 Stuart Gent 30:04, 105 Lynda Gent 30:05, 106 Ethan Jones (J) 30:06, 115 L M E Choat (J) 31:26 pb, 116 Justin Choat 31:27,117 Kyle Tibbett (J) 31:28, 119 Pete Royal 31:31, 122 Lucinda Gibson 31:40

127 Anne Kelly 32:00, 144 Kevin Sissons 33:10, 145 Stuart Bowes 33:21, 146 Zoe Ellis-Cornell 33:21, 147 Sam Adams 33:48, 160 Emma Choat 35:29, 170 Dave Foster 37:00, 173 Amanda Porter 37:08, 180 Janet Downes 37:42, 181 Kirsten Porter 37:43, 191 Debbie Duffill 31:50, 205 Linda Hall 57:46 Tail walker

Birkenhead parkrun 237 Paul Brown 28:03

Hull parkrun 1 Danny Brunton 16:44

NY Water Park parkrun: 4 Simon Walters 19:38 pb, 19 Dave Bond 23:08, 63 Dominic Bond 28:13, 100 Faye McFarlane 32:41, 147 Tina Calthorpe 44:46.

Boston Marathon, Lincolnshire - 16th April: 91 Alan Feldberg 03:13:01 (chip time) 03:13:01 (gun time); 113 Jo Dagnan. 03:23:06 (chip time). 3:23:06 (gun time); 200 Clare Gummerson 03:44;26 (chip time). 03:44:26 (gun time).

Boston Fun Run - 16th April: 2 Erin Gummerson 00:22:50 1st Female & 1st Under-20.

Adidas Manchester Marathon - 16th April: Emma Richardson 04:22:42.

RaceBest Vale of York 5 mile - 16th April: 44 Justin Choat 00:37:08.

Woldsman 50 Mile - 15th April: 13 Andy Long. 11:48:00, 16 Andy Baker. 12:-1:00

Rising Sun parkrun – 15th April: 3 James Briggs 18:34.

