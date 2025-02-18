Zac Hansen hits six as Ayton win 9-0 at Goal Sports to secure Victory Cup semi-final spot

Ayton go on the attack during their cup win against Goal Sports. Photo by Wandering Photography

​Ayton soared to a 9-0 win at Goal Sports to net their place in the Beckett League Division One Victory Cup semi-finals.

A first-half hat-trick by Zac Hansen was matched by another treble in the second period along with a brace for Jake Sands, as Isaac Sands completed the rout, writes Andy Stanton.

Quarter-final action in the Ryedale Hospital Cup saw the game between Thornton Dale and Snainton settled inside the final 15 minutes, Mikey Webster’s goal putting the visitors through.

Division One leaders Amotherby & Swinton worked hard for a 3-2 home win against Kirkdale United.

The hosts sped into an early first-half lead with two goals which hinted towards a tough afternoon for United.

However, after riding the early storm Kirkdale responded twice before the interval with stalwart Shaun Murray involved.

First his strike on goal could only be parried by the Amotherby keeper, youngster Harry Bowsher following up to halve the deficit from close range, his second goal in as many games.

Then Murray beat the keeper to make honours even at the interval.

A second period would see half-chances for both sides before the hosts were awarded a spot-kick for an infringement in a highly-congested Kirkdale box.

Visiting keeper Finlay Burbidge saved the initial shot, only for the leaders to react quickest and fire in the rebound.

Rosedale concluded their home fixtures with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Wombleton Wanderers.

Goals from Keelan Simpson and Dan Marshall gave the visitors a 2-0 half-time lead, with a third during the second period from Harley Clarke.