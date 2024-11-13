Hosts Pocklington RUFC see off nearest rivals Keighley​ 24-19 after Percy Road tussle

Matty Downes leads a Pocklington RUFC charge in the hard-earned home win against Keighley. Photo by Andy Nelson.

Pocklington RUFC came out top against nearest rivals Keighley, winning 24-19 after a rare Percy Road tussle.

The shoot-out between Yorkshire Division One's second and third could have gone either way, writes Phil Gilbank.

Keighley had more of the first half play, but Pock took their chances to lead at the break.

The homesters took over to throw the kitchen sink at Keighley in the second period, but the West Yorkshire side held out, then closed the gap late on to give the Pock crowd an anxious last couple of minutes.

Pocklington got the perfect start to go ahead inside five minutes, wing Flynn Sangwin chipping over and speedy scrum half Rob Boddy winning the race for the touchdown, Christian Pollock booting the touchline conversion.

Keighley then took the initiative only to miss two kickable penalties, and Pock made them pay with a lineout drive on the quarter hour finished off by hooker Will Husband, Pollock again converting from wide out for 14-0.

Keighley again enjoyed territorial advantage, and after a couple of close calls their dangerous backs crossed twice, with one conversion making it 14-12 and everything to play for at the interval.

Keighley missed another penalty shot, before Pocklington went up a gear to launch a series of charges, led by big carries from their heavy brigade of Ed Wraith, Matty Downes and Ed LIversidge.

After the forwards smashed up the middle, the backs took over to work wing Jed Jackson over in the right corner.

Pollock added a third touchline conversion, but was off target with penalty and drop goal attempts from halfway trying to take Pock clear.

Pocklington remained in control laying siege to the visitors' line for 15 minutes, with Keighley holding firm against Pocklington's battering rams.

Pock kept coming and Keighley kept tackling, the home side settling for a straightforward Pollock penalty for 24-12 with the clock ticking.

Keighley then broke out, came close in the right corner and crossed on the left, the long conversion closing to one score with three minutes left.

But Pocklington regained composure to close out the game and consolidate second place in the table.

Pocklington RUFC Pilgrims went to Grimsby and came away with a handsome 56-0 victory.