The newly-formed Pocklington Women’s Rugby Team

Following two successful development games, the newly-formed Pocklington women’s rugby team is now preparing for its first Rugby 7s tournament, part of the annual Good Friday Pock 7s event.

This week the rugby club unboxed and polished the Amy Hardy Memorial Trophy, as the new women’s team prepares for its first Rugby 7’s tournament.

The competition was launched in 2009, to remember team player Amy who died, aged 20 years.

The Pock Good Friday 7s women's tournament trophy is dedicated to former Pocklington player Amy Hardy (second from right)

With eight teams competing for the trophy this year, standards will be high.

The 63rd Pock 7s event is kindly sponsored by Warrendale Wagyu.

Pocklington RUFC, which organises the Good Friday rugby event each year, is pleased to have the women’s tournament kicking off the day at 10.30am at the Feathers Field, Percy Road, Pocklington.

The following women ‘s rugby teams will take part in the 2023 tournament:

 Pocklington Women’s

 Metrodogs (invitation team)

 Selby Ladies

 Driffield Ladies

 Doncaster Demons

 Old Brodlians Ladies

 Bishop Burton Women’s

 Blaydon Red kites

Former winners of the Amy Hardy Trophy include:

2009 – Pocklington

2010 – York RI

2011 – Doncaster

2019 – Doncaster/Selby

2022 – Wetherby

Team manager Karen said: “Friday will be a really exciting day for our new team. We have some fantastic players who have been coming to train regularly with us here in Pocklington and each week we welcome new women to the group. Our main aim is to enjoy our rugby and offer a proper Pocklington Rugby Club welcome to any new players!

“Particular thanks to all our sponsors – Market St Café, Pocklington Paints, The Warren, Watson Consulting and Act PR – for all their support.”

Pocklington RUFC chair Andrew Winn, said: “The finale of the weekend here at Pocklington RUFC will be the Junior 7’event which is on Easter Sunday.