Pocklington RUFC Panthers suffer agonising defeat in thriller against Driffield RUFC

Jack Helme powers over to score for the Panthers at Driffield.

Driffield have often proved to be the Panthers' nemesis, and it was again the case in a game that the Panthers should have won, writes Phil Gilbank.

However, their big advantage was negated when Driffield claimed being unable to contend at the set piece, which led to uncontested scrums for most of the second half.

The only consolation was that the Panthers came away still clear in second place in the Eastern Merit League table.

A keenly contested first half ended still deadlocked at 3-3, with scrum-half Freddie Hara kicking the Panthers points.

South Africa won the World Cup by bringing on the 'Bomb Squad' each second half; and in similar vein Panthers' boss Dave Gibson had his 'Torpedo Two' of scrummage supremos, Jack Helme and James Leming, chomping at the bit to be unleashed and steamroller the home eight into submission.

But just as they were about to come on Driffield played their uncontested escape card, resulting in the Panthers failing to reap benefit from a series of five meter scrums.

Nevertheless, Helme showed his power by bullocking over from close range with his first touch of the ball, Hara adding the extras.

As the advantage swung one way then the other, Driffield grabbed a try and drop goal to edge ahead.

Back came the Panthers, and after laying siege to the home line Reece Dixon, trying out at centre, sliced through under the posts, Hara again converting.

But as the game entered the later stages the Panthers conceded a spate of penalties and eventually Driffield broke clear for the winning score.

The Pilgrims had an excellent 33-21 win away to old rivals Scunthorpe Stallions, the team directly below them in their merit table.

Lewis McHale led the way with two tries, and there were other touchdowns for George Ray, Charlie Watson and Lewis Taylor with Joe Deighton kicking four conversions.