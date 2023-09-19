News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month

Scarborough RUFC girls only session is a smash hit

Scarborough Rugby Union Football Club’s girls section hosted a hugely successful free girls only rugby session on August 31.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 19th Sep 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read
Scarborough RUFC’s girls only session was a smash hitScarborough RUFC’s girls only session was a smash hit
Scarborough RUFC’s girls only session was a smash hit

With an excellent turn out in beautiful weather, over 30 girls of secondary school age had a great time learning about rugby and increasing their skills.

Scarborough RUFC girls rugby section train on a Monday evening from 6.15pm to 7.30pm.

Please get in touch with Scarborough Rugby Union Football Club as soon as possible on 01723 367740 for further information about signing up.