Scarborough RUFC girls only session is a smash hit
Scarborough Rugby Union Football Club’s girls section hosted a hugely successful free girls only rugby session on August 31.
With an excellent turn out in beautiful weather, over 30 girls of secondary school age had a great time learning about rugby and increasing their skills.
Scarborough RUFC girls rugby section train on a Monday evening from 6.15pm to 7.30pm.
Please get in touch with Scarborough Rugby Union Football Club as soon as possible on 01723 367740 for further information about signing up.