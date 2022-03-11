Scarborough RUFC Under-14s in action

An early injury to forward Harry Rowe was a setback but the team rallied and pulled together pulling away in the second half to win by 45 points to 5 points.

Try scorers were Tom Hazledine, Seb Holloway, Ollie Wells, Charlie Geall and three tries by Rufus Pollard.

The Scarborough RUFC Under-16s boys team, known as Skarthi's Men, travelled to Redcar last weekend on a fine-looking morning for rugby.

Scarborough RUFC UNder-16s in action

Taking the opportunity offered by non-contested scrums, Scarborough tried a number of players in new positions and at times showed some good skills.

Unfortunately for the visitors, victory went to the home team.

The welcome and ethos showed by the Redcar team and coaches cannot be overstated. The play was hard but fair, with the game being the most important both teams showing a great rugby Kids First mentality.

The Scarborough man of the match was scrum-half Sam Tait.

Scarborough RUFC Under-13s in action

Congratulations to Daniel Overfield of Skarthi’s Men, who played his first game for the East Yorkshire Developing Player Programme at West Park Leeds RUFC last Sunday.

Scarborough RUFC Under-14s boys travelled to Redcar and were welcomed by sunshine, good pitch conditions and a friendly opposition.

They took the game to Redcar from the first whistle to the last with some great attacking play and ball handling skills winning in the end by 10 tries to nil.

The excellent all round attacking play and a great defence created chance after chance, tries were scored by Oliver D, Ieuan, Aiden, Tom, Jake, Ruben, George and Nat.

Scarborough RUFC and Driffield RUFC mini rugby players last weekend at Silver Royd

Scarborough's Man of the Match Award winner was Aiden.

Scarborough RUFC Under-13 boys produced their best performance of the season to date for this home match against Redcar RUFC.

Excellent running back play with good passing and quick off loads in tackle situations was too much for the visitors to handle and Scarborough had effectively won the game by half-time, the final score being 12 tries to three to Scarborough.

Coach James Cliffe praised the efforts of the team, he said: "They have all been working well in training, and then they did everything we asked in the match.

Scarborough RUFC mini rugby stars

"The first 15 minutes of the game was the best whole team performance so far.”

Last Sunday Silver Royd welcomed 100 Mini Rugby players from over the Wolds at Driffield RUFC.

Heavy rain and regular use during the week meant the pitches were in a heavy condition but the bright spring sunshine and a gentle North-Easterly breeze soon began to dry up the surfaces.

While the Under-6s and Shrimps were training in the dry and warmth of the sports hall there were matches on the lower fields across all age groups from Under 7-8 Tag Rugby to Under 12s featuring around 120 Scarborough players.

Most groups were playing more than the one game, typically the Under-10s had three sides apiece and every team played each other in 20-minute matches over the morning.

Scarborough RUFC's mini-rugby stars