Scarborough RUFC pay tribute to club legend Barry Beanland

SRUFC Gulls 1983 Cardiff Tour Simon Bentley, Norman Hopkin, Howard Tringham, Tony Jenkins, Mel McArthur, Mick Holder, John Fox, Peter Cox, Des Fletcher, Colin Rennard, Jim Wilkinson, Chris Cool, Harold Emms, Dai Davies, Jim Sheader, Howard Acklam, Mick Cowper, Mick Murphy, Front row, Barry Beanland, Peter Sanderson, John Goodrick, Dave Coates, Peter Emms, Peter Muirhead, and Dave Sawyer

The final Friday before the start of the rugby season was the club re-union night, which was organised by club stalwart Beanland, who passed away in April 2020.

Barry’s partner Sandra Massender said: “There will be a rugby game to celebrate Barry’s life on Friday, starting at 6.30pm at Silver Royd, where players across the ages can participate.

“There is also an invited gathering of past teammates and close friends which will take place in the Qdos suite where memories of Barry will be recollected.”

As well as organising the club reunion nights PE teacher Barry was also the club archivist in his latter years, as well as the organiser of the club’s annual Boxing Day and Gulls matches.

Sandra added: “Barry played a few rugby matches between 1959 and 1961 before joining Scarborough RUFC in 1961.He played in the first team until 1979, making over 450 appearances as open side wing forward.

“He was first-team vice- captain from 1961 to 1963, becoming the captain from 1964 to 1966 and in 1969-70.

“He started mini-rugby at the club in 1973 and ran it for six years, then took over as the Under-19s Colts organiser for 10 years.

“He was the club president in 1983-84, then became the team secretary in 1990, a role he took on for six years.