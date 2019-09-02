Scarborough News Performance of the Week - Nine up for award

It's time to vote for this week's Scarborough News Performance of the Week.

There's nine candidates to choose from this week:

BEN LUNTLEY - 166 for Scalby

SAM DRURY - 111 & 5-39 for Scarborough

SCHOLES PARK U14s - 3-1 win over Scarborough Athletic

MIA LONGMAN - Represented England at table tennis tournament in France

SLFC U10s - Tournament winners

SEWERBY CC - Finished season unbeaten in SBL Division 2

CLOUGHTON CC - Sealed promotion to the SBL Premier Division

BRIDLINGTON 2NDS - Won the SBL Division One title

JOE TIFFANY - 103 for Seamer 2nds

*** VOTING CLOSES 2PM WEDNESDAY ***