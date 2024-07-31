Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 1st of August officially marks Yorkshire Day and to celebrate the day dedicated to the region, UK holiday provider, Parkdean Resorts, has revealed Yorkshire’s top 10 most popular attractions according to TikTok.

Yorkshire’s most popular attractions in order and number of views according to TikTok:

The Forbidden Corner – 288,900

Robin Hood's Bay – 274,100

Xscape Yorkshire – 145,900

Railway Museum York – 104,400

Ryedale Folk Museum – 86,500

None go Bye Farm – 71,100

Malham Cove – 67,500

Brimham Rocks – 39,000

Bridlington Beach – 35,200

The Forbidden Corner - 288,900 views

With over 288,000 views on TikTok, the Forbidden Corner, aka the Strangest Place in the World, located in Leyburn North Yorkshire, takes the top spot as TikTok’s most popular attraction in Yorkshire. Created in the heart of Tupgill Park, the Forbidden Corner is a labyrinth of tunnels and chambers, perfect for exploring!

Robin Hood’s Bay - 274,100 views

Robin Hood’s Bay in North Yorkshire takes second place with over 274,000 views. Known as one of Yorkshire’s true jewels, Robin Hood’s Bay offers the perfect day out by the sea in Yorkshire with its sandy beach, rock pools and a great selection of cafes, restaurants and pubs.

Xscape Yorkshire - 145,900 views

Raking in over 145,000 views on TikTok, Xscape Yorkshire in Castleford takes the third top spot. Featuring a snow slope, bowling alley, cinema and restaurants, it's the perfect place to visit if you’re looking to keep the kids entertained, especially over the summer holidays.

Railway Museum York - 104,400 views

York’s Railway Museum proves to be a popular attraction in Yorkshire with over 104,000 views on TikTok. Telling the story of rail transport in Britain and its impact on society, it’s the perfect attraction to visit if you’re a fan of everything train-related!

Ryedale Folk Museum - 86,500 views

Ryedale Folk Museum located in the village of Hutton-le-Hole makes the top five with over 86,000 views on TikTok. Relaying the stories of local people from pre-history to the present day this open-air museum truly is one of Yorkshire’s hidden gem attractions.

None Go Bye Farm - 71,100 views

With over 71,000 views on TikTok, None Go Bye Farm in Horsforth, Leeds, is a family favourite! With plenty of animals, a picnic area as well as an excellent farm shop, None Go Bye Farm offers the perfect day out in the countryside!

Malham Cove - 67,500 views

If you’re a keen walker and explorer then Malham Cove in North Yorkshire is a must-visit location for you! With scenes from Harry Potter being filmed at the location, it comes as no surprise that this spectacular limestone formation has received upwards of 67,000 views on TikTok.

Brimham Rocks - 39,000 views

If you’re looking to explore and have fun but not at a cost then Brimham Rocks is perfect for you! With over 39,000 views on TikTok, it certainly won’t disappoint!

Bridlington Beach - 35,200 views

For everyone who wants to spend Yorkshire Day by the beach, then Bridlington Beach is a brilliant shout! Acquiring over 35,000 views on TikTok, Bridlington offers all the key ingredients for a great day by the seaside, with its excellent sand and shingle beach and bustling town.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park - 25,300 views

Yorkshire Wildlife Park wraps up the top 10 with over 25,000 views on TikTok. Located in Doncaster, the park is known as the UK’s No.1 walk-through wildlife adventure and priced from £23.99, it’ll be a day you remember!

