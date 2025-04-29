The 'Manflew' epidemic? First Choice and Calm team up to tackle hidden holiday crisis

Lads’ holidays often begin with good intentions, but they don’t always bring the fun and bonding they’re meant to - sometimes, they end up adding pressure and stress instead.

New research from travel company First Choice has confirmed this, revealing that 69% of men aged 18-35 secretly dread going away with the boys, with over half (53%) making excuses to dodge the trip.

The reality? 81% feel pressured to act more macho, while 66% struggle to keep up with the excessive partying and ‘go hard or go home’ mentality (39%).

As a result, more than half (57 percent) admit they struggle with ‘hangxiety’ - typically feelings of anxiety or panic after drinking, which can include racing thoughts, and a regret about what happened while under the influence - after a boy’s break.

First Choice is partnering with indie fashion brand Everpress to reimagine the classic holiday ‘shit shirt’ in a limited-edition drop of ‘Lads Holiday’ tees - with all proceeds going to CALM, helping to prevent suicide and support mental wellbeing.

First Choice and Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) have teamed up to tackle the so-called ‘Manflew Epidemic’ - a new term recognising the anxiety that traditional lads’ holiday stereotypes can bring.

To combat the ‘Manflew Epidemic’, the two companies are campaigning for ‘Better Boys Trips’, challenging the limiting stereotype of lads’ holidays and encouraging men to open up conversations about the type of trips they actually want to go on.

This initiative isn’t about cancelling lads’ trips but giving men more choice - empowering them to curate holidays that suit them, free from peer pressure and expectations.

“We want everyone to pick the trips they really want” said Kevin Nelson, Managing Director of First Choice. “No one should feel pressured into being someone they’re not on holiday, or living up to outdated norms at the expense of their mental health. A lads’ trip should be about fun, friendship, bonding, and making memories.

“It’s time to call for ‘better boys trips’ - holidays that are about choice, authenticity, and having fun on your own terms.”

Simon Gunning, CEO of CALM, commented: “Sometimes it can feel like you have to fit a certain mould on a lads’ holiday - to be louder, wilder, or act in ways that don’t quite feel like you. But the truth is, there’s no one way to spend time with your mates. At CALM, we’re all about encouraging open conversations and helping people feel more comfortable being themselves. That’s why we’re proud to support Better Boys Trips with First Choice - it’s a reminder that holidays should be about connection, not pressure.”

To redefine the lads’ holiday, First Choice has curated a series of alternative Better Boys trips, that put a new spin on traditional ‘laddy’ destinations with classy hotels and more diverse experiences.

The collection is available now, exclusively on Everpress. Get yours here to help support CALM, and redefine the lads’ trip: www.firstchoice.co.uk/holiday/better-boys-trip

Need help? Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) hosts a life-saving suicide prevention helpline and provides vital online mental health resources for anyone who needs them. Visit www.thecalmzone.net.