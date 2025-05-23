This video More videos

A pet owner was caught on video swinging a spade down onto her French Bulldogs - but she has not been banned from keeping dogs (WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT).

This was the horrific moment (click to play above) when an animal abuser was caught wandering around her garden as she whacked her pet dogs with a spade.

The RSPCA inspector who reviewed the footage above, described hearing a ‘harsh sound and a slight sound of a dog yelping’ as Elizabeth Perrin swings a large spade in the garden.

Tameside Magistrates’ Court was told that Perrin, of Thorncliffe Avenue, Dunkinfield, wandered around her garden, striking two of the dogs before shouting “next one”.

Despite her actions, Perrin is still allowed to keep dogs as her two children benefit from having an emotional support dog.

Dog ‘hit with force’

RSPCA Inspector Ryan King observed, of the distressing video above: “One is hit with such force that is knocked off its feet onto its back and struggles to get up for a second.”

One pet was seen to be knocked to the ground and RSPCA officers discovered one had been put down after suffering gash wounds.

Perrin was also filmed hitting the pets with a broom and kept them in cramped conditions which failed to prevent them fighting.

No dog ban as children have special needs

The defendant was subject to a 12-month community order and a 16-week night-time curfew and ordered to pay £700 costs by magistrates on May 14.

She admitted causing unnecessary suffering to three dogs by inflicting blunt force trauma and physical violence, and failing to ensure their needs were met by housing them away from other animals.

Magistrates decided against banning her from keeping animals because her two children have special needs which benefit from their having support dogs.

Reports of dog fighting

Trevor Hague, of Town Lane, Dukinfield, Greater Manchester, was also prosecuted after an RSPCA inquiry.

Hague was banned from keeping dogs for six months, fined £604 and ordered to pay £700 costs.

Elizabeth Perrin (Date of birth: 04.08.1972), of Thorncliffe Avenue, and Trevor Hague, (date of birth: 22.03.1973) of Town Lane, both Dukinfield, Greater Manchester, were prosecuted after an RSPCA inquiry. | rspca

RSPCA Inspector Ryan King said in a statement that he went to the address in Town Lane in November 2021 to investigate reports that a number of dogs on the premises were fighting.

The defendants told him they had 20 dogs in total and showed them around an open plan area where a number of the pets were kept.

Injured dog put to sleep

He said one young Frenchie, Wizza, was lying on a sofa and “seemed flat - not jumping around like the other dogs”.

The officer added: “There was a bad smell coming from him, on closer inspection I noticed a number of puncture wounds on his front legs, there was some blood around his ears and further puncture wounds around his groin.”

Under his supervision, the pair arranged to take Wizza to see a vet. However, due to his injuries, he was put to sleep to end his suffering and two days later Inspector King collected his body from a pet crematorium and this was given to the police as evidence.

‘Hit and kicked’ dogs

His court statement added that a month later, he viewed two videos which were taken in the back garden of the defendants’ home - which he recognized from his previous visits.

“One video showed Trevor Hague, who kicks a dog once to its body. The other video shows Elizabeth Perrin hitting one of the dogs with the brush end of a broom a number of times.

“Again I could identify both Perrin and Hague in the videos as I had met them on multiple occasions. I called Perrin and informed her I needed to visit and speak to her, so I arranged to go round the next day.”

Both defendants claimed they “only hit or kick the dogs to split them up when fighting”. - despite the fact the video showed them not fighting. They agreed to sign the two pets over into RSPCA care.

Perrin ‘swings spade with some force’

However, Inspector King said he was sent another video a month later which showed Perrin wielding a spade on some of her dogs.

“The video showed Elizabeth with a spade in her hands in the garden, she walks through a metal gate to the back half of the garden. There are a number of dogs in this area. Elizabeth brings the spade above her head and swings it down with some force two times, there is some washing which obstructs the view.

“On the first swing I could hear a dull thud as she made contact with something. On the second swing there was more of a harsh sound and a slight sound of a dog yelping.

“She swings the spade down on three dogs that are in the corner, hitting two of the dogs on the head. One is hit with such force that is knocked off its feet onto its back and struggles to get up for a second.

“She then turns around, pauses, looks round at the dogs and shouts ‘next one’.”

Blunt force trauma

An expert veterinary witness report said two dogs had been struck with the spade in the video and would have been “caused to suffer” from blunt force trauma.

He added that the welfare needs of a number of other dogs kept by Perrin had not been met because they were not sufficiently separated from each other.

In mitigation, it was said of Perrin that the offences took place some time ago, she had pleaded guilty to two offences and was the sole carer for two children with special needs.

Pet owner ‘deliberately inflicted pain’

Hague was said to have expressed remorse and had pleaded guilty to one offence which took place some time ago. He was also banned from keeping dogs for six months.

Inspector King said after the case: “Having to see that video of someone deliberately inflicting pain on an animal with a weapon was awful.