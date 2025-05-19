Watch a fluffy rare camel calf as he goes exploring with mum for the first time at a UK Safari Park.

Meet the male Bactrian camel calf as he goes on a wobbly-legged adventure with mum for the first time. The adorable rare camel was born on April 22nd to proud parents Rita and Khan - and has not yet been named.

Camel soaks up the sun

In the clip above (click to play), watch the cute calf as finds his wobbly legs and soaks up the sun at Woburn Safari Park.

Head of Reserves Tom Robson said: “We’re really delighted to welcome a male camel calf to the herd at Woburn Safari Park this month. This is Rita’s second calf, with her first born three years ago, so this a truly special moment for the keepers, the Park, and the entire herd. Rita has been an attentive mum, staying close to her little one as he begins to explore his surroundings in the large camel paddock, alongside his brother Walter, dad Khan, and the rest of the herd.”

Camel finds wobbly legs

What are Bactrian camels?

Bactrian camels are social animals and live in groups of five to 30 individuals, typically led by a dominant male. At Woburn Safari Park, that role belongs to Khan, a true safari favourite, best known for his wild hairdos and big personality. While male Bactrian camels like Khan don’t usually take part in rearing their young directly, they do play an essential role in leading and protecting the herd.

The camels at the Park belong to the domesticated species population, currently listed as ‘Least Concern’. However, their wild relatives, the critically endangered Bactrian camels face serious threats in their natural habitats. That’s why the team of expert keepers at Woburn are dedicated to helping preserve and care for this unique species through ongoing breeding and conservation efforts.