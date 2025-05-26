Footage shows drunk driver Jamal Abdi telling police “I’m not drunk”, before an officer replies, “Your car is not parked properly.”

Bodycam footage shows a drunk driver telling police “I’m not drunk”, before failing a breathalyser test.

Police say Jamal Abdi was spotted by CCTV operators stumbling towards his car in Cattle Market Road, Peterborough, just before 5am on April 12.

Operators alerted police after watching him unlock the car and get into the driver’s seat, before driving onto Broadway.

Peterborough drunk driver Jamal Abdi stumbles to his car, before driving off. | Cambridgeshire Police

They tracked him to South Street where police caught up with him in a car park, where Abdi claimed he was parked and hadn’t been driving.

Abdi failed a roadside breath test after registering 61 - the legal limit being 35 - and was later charged with drink driving after providing an evidential sample of 56 in custody, which he admitted in court.

Jamal Abdi, 37, of Kesteven Walk, Eastgate, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on May 16 where he was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay an £80 fine.

PC Ben Loveridge, who investigated, said: “We are working hard to make our city centre and the nighttime economy a safer place for people to enjoy.

“Thanks to the close working with the city’s CCTV operators - who are a vital part in helping us detect and prevent crime - we were able to intervene and stop Abdi before any potential harm could have been caused.”