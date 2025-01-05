Alleged stalker in Spider-Man mask leaves parcel on victim's doorstep in doorbell footage

By Lawrence Smith, Jessica Martin
Published 4th Jan 2025, 18:29 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2025, 05:30 GMT
Doorbell footage shows an alleged stalker wearing a Spider-Man mask approaching the victim’s address and leaving a parcel.

Police said that on Sunday, December 29, at around 7.10pm, a parcel was left outside of a property near Western Road, Sussex.

They said that the victim had also received items under similar circumstances on February 13, and August 26.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “On August 26, doorbell footage captured the suspect approaching the address wearing a Spider-Man mask. Further footage captured the person approaching again with their face covered on December 29.

“Enquiries into these incidents are ongoing, and we are asking anyone with information to report it to police. If you have CCTV, photos or witnessed anything suspicious in the area, you can contact police by filling an online reporting form, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Cursor.”

