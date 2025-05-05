Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

She was previously banned from the store for eating biscuits she picked off the shelf.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman who stole biscuits and spat them in the face of a shop worker has been jailed for 12 weeks.

Kylie Williams, 36, was arrested at Home Bargains, in Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough, on Wednesday afternoon (23 April) after she assaulted a member of staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “Williams, who had previously been banned from the store by staff, was asked to leave after she was caught walking around the shop eating a packet of biscuits she had picked up off a shelf.

A still from the CCTV footage in Home Bargains just before the woman spits biscuits at a staff member.

“She initially refused to leave and began pulling items off the shelves, before spitting biscuits in a member of staff’s face.”

Williams, of no fixed address, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (24 April) where she was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £50 in compensation to the victim after pleading guilty to theft from a shop and assault.

PC Gavin Taylor, who investigated, said: “Williams has multiple previous convictions for similar offences outside of Cambridgeshire, which has resulted in her being handed a prison sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is completely unacceptable for anyone to be assaulted when they are simply trying to do their job – I hope this swift action shows our business community that both ourselves and the courts take this type of behaviour very seriously.”