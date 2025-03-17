Bill Scott's annual gala concert as a folk theme this year

Folk music is the theme for the annual charity gala concert by Bill Scott’s Scarborough Community Choir held in the town later this month.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 75-strong Choir joins forces with the 32-piece Sandside Orchestra and Yorkshire Coast Morris in a celebration of English folk Proceedsfrom the gala concert will go to Scarborough Athletic Youth Development Trust.

Most Popular

The Choir’s folk songs will range from Danny Boy and the Carnival Is Over to the Lightning Tree and the Wild Rover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Orchestra will play Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on Greensleeves and the March from his Folk Song Suite based on Somerset folk tunes.

Yorkshire Coast Morris’ dances will include Prescot Clock … and all three groups come together for the beloved Floral Dance.

Guest soloists are folk singer Tim Moon, brass virtuoso John Barrett- who will play a specially composed arrangement of Billy Boy – and singer Tim Tubbs – who revives Carry On legend Kenneth Williams’ folklorist Rambling Syd Rumpo.

Rumpo was originally a character featured in the 1960s BBC Radio comedy series Round the Horne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rambling Syd sketches generally began with a short discourse on the nature of the song, which would follow. The discourses and the songs involved suggestiveness and double entendre.

Maestro Bill Scott, who directs, conducts and arranges, founded his Can’t Sing Choir and has nurtured it over the years into the present, large, four-part Scarborough Community Choir.

His Sandside Orchestra is a ‘scratch’ group of experienced musicians who volunteer their talents in support of the Annual Charity Gala Concert.

Yorkshire Coast Morris is a long-established local group that performs widely and promote the traditions of English folk song and dance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Night at the Folk Club is at Westborough Methodist Church on Saturday March 29 at 7pm.

Tickets £10 are available in advance from Choir members, or can be bought on the door.

The event is always well attended and has raised more than £1,000 annually for charity. There is plenty of free parking near the church.