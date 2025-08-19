Barnstorming Beethoven with the season's closing concert from Scarborough Symphony Orchestra

The audience and Scarborough Symphony Orchestra in harmony

Ever had one of those days where nothing goes right, that was me, that is until I sat down for one of Scarborough Symphony Orchestra’s best performances.

Conductor Shaun Matthew had once again curated a super selection of Beethoven-themed pieces starting with a Carlos Simon’s Fate Now Conquers.

A modern classical piece based on Beethoven’s 7th famous second movement it’s beautifully structured harmonic complexities really took my breath away employing gorgeous dynamics and unpredictable rhythms.

Grammy-nominated for film scores as well as respected for his more classical compositions, this is a composer you need to delve deeper into.

Next up was a tremendous treat, the symphony orchestra’s Richard Wood playing Edward Gregson’s fantastic Trumpet Concerto.

Technically demanding, Richard conquered the three movements with flair and style, showing off the instrument’s versatility and fabulous timbre.

From the engaging and haunting slow second movement to the vibrant finale, Richard delivered beautifully, showing what an amazing virtuoso player he is, making a marvellous memory for everyone in the packed house.

After the break it was Beethoven’s 7th, often overshadowed by the more famous 5th and 9th but for my money this is one of his best and most joyous and I had been looking forward to hearing the Allegretto, one of my favourite classical pieces.

I wasn’t disappointed, the orchestra were on top form, beautifully performed throughout each movement featuring some wonderful playing.

A special mention must go to the wind section which was incredible.

The orchestra delivered a masterful finale to the evening and the season - powerful, dynamic, and a ‘force of nature’.

You cannot beat hearing Beethoven at his best and tonight it most certainly was.

The new Scarboorugh Symphony Orchestra season gets under way on Saturday November 22 at the Queen Street Methodist Central Hall in Scarborough.