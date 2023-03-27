Britpop icons and indie legends Cast are coming to Scarborough Spa later this year

Originally formed in 1992 from the ashes of two of the most legendary and lauded guitar bands of all time, The La’s and Shack, Cast released four albums, the second Mother Nature Calls also went platinum and had ten top 10 singles, before disbanding in 2001.

All Change became the biggest-selling debut album of all time for Polydor Records. After the band’s split, John Power released three solo albums, and played intermittently with the reformed La’s.

A decade later in 2012, the bands original line-up reunited with original producer John Leckie – Stone Roses, Radiohead, The Fall – for Troubled Times.

The reinvigorated band produced an album full of the anthemic, melodic and beautifully written songs for which they have always been loved by their fervent fan base.

With founding member Pete Wilkinson retiring form the band in 2013, John Power, guitar/vocals, Liam ‘Skin’ Tyson – lead guitar – also playing with Robert Plant and Keith O’Neill, drums, were joined by former La's member Jay Lewis on bass.

At the end of 2015 Cast celebrated the 20th anniversary of their classic album All Change, with two sold-out shows at the historic Liverpool Philharmonic Hall where they played the record in its entirety accompanied by the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.

The band’s Latest album Kicking Up The Dust was released on April 21 2017. The album, Cast's sixth studio album, was recorded at the Motor Museum in Liverpool and was produced by resident studio legend, Alistair Groves.

Labelled ‘The Who of the 90s’, Noel Gallagher once described watching Cast play live as “a religious experience”.

The Cast play Scarborough Spa on Saturday August 26.

Lead singer of the Scottish pop group Wet Wet Wet for 28 years, Marti Pellow brings his tour Pellow Talk to the Spa on Thursday April 13.

