Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

From failed America’s Got Talent auditions to BBC Sound of 2025 winner - this is the career of Chappell Roan 🎤

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2024 has seen the meteoric rise of a number of pop stars - none more steep than that of Chappell Roan.

From being somewhat of an “anti” pop star to her eschewing how musicians should be treated, chances are she’ll end up on your Spotify Wrapped playlist this year.

Here’s how Chappell Roan rose, fell and rose even further after dalliances with labels and television contests.

Try as you might, it’s been impossible to try and avoid the attention that pop star Chappell Roan has received over the past twelve months - for better or for worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Without question, Roan has been one of the most interesting pop acts to emerge over the past year, despite having a career that spans all the way back to 2015 when she was first discovered by Atlantic Records.

But between then and her upcoming attendance at the 67th GRAMMY Awards, where she could make history in her debut year, Roan’s career has seen her rise, then fall (or dropped rather), only to - in true Chappell fashion - stick it to convention by becoming one of 2024’s biggest success stories.

If any other evidence was needed to demonstrate just how meteoric her rise has been, she topped the much vaunted BBC Sound of 2025 list, ahead of two Mercury Prize-winning acts to boot (Ezra Collective, English Teacher.)

“Chappell who?” some of you older generation might be asking yourselves? As it stands, her story is one of persistence that, by the end of it, you’ll no doubt be rallying for the artist who is utterly bucking the conventional idea what a “pop star” is - or should be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Chappell Roan?

From being dropped by her label to her meteoric 2024 - who is Chappell Roan, the Midwest Princess who topped the BBC Sound of 2025 list? | Getty Images

Growing up in the Midwest and early attempts at fame

Chappell Roan, born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz on February 19, 1998, in Willard, Missouri, grew up in a conservative, Christian household as the oldest of four children. Her mother, Kara, is a veterinarian, while her father, Dwight, is a registered nurse specializing in neurological and burn ICU care.

Roan’s childhood was steeped in faith, with church services and Christian camps being a major part of her life. Despite this, she felt a deep internal conflict, often sneaking out in an attempt to find a sense of freedom and identity beyond her upbringing, as she revealed in a 2023 Variety interview. This struggle would later shape much of her artistry.

Roan started playing piano at 10 and took lessons at 12, but it was her love of performing that took centre stage. At age 13, she won her school's talent show by singing "The Christmas Song" and was soon uploading her covers to YouTube. By 14, Roan was auditioning for ‘America's Got Talent,’ although she did not make it past the initial rounds.

Still, her online presence began attracting attention from major record labels, with her breakthrough moment coming in 2015 when she signed with Atlantic Records after showcasing her talent in New York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That same year, she began using the stage name "Chappell Roan," inspired by her late grandfather Dennis K. Chappell and his favourite song "The Strawberry Roan."

2017 - 2020: School Nights and dropped by record label

In 2017, Roan's career began to solidify with the release of her debut single, "Good Hurt," followed by the EP ‘School Nights,’ which earned praise for her deep, mature vocals. This success led to her touring with artists like Vance Joy and Declan McKenna, allowing her to build a strong following.

Despite this growing momentum, Roan felt confined to the limits of her conservative upbringing and struggled with her sense of self, particularly in a new, more liberated environment like Los Angeles, which she moved to in 2018. This shift marked a turning point in her personal and artistic growth, particularly in expressing herself openly as a queer woman.

Roan's music began to reflect this transformation, especially after working with songwriter/producer Dan Nigro in late 2018. In April 2020, Roan released "Pink Pony Club," a bold departure from her earlier sound, marking her as an artist willing to take risks and embrace her true self.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The single, inspired by a night out at a gay bar, was both an exploration of queer culture and a playful celebration of her desires and identity. It was named one of USA Today's best songs of 2020 and gained widespread recognition, laying the groundwork for what would come next.

Unfortunately, Roan's journey with Atlantic Records came to an abrupt end in 2020, after the label dropped her due to disappointing commercial returns despite critical acclaim.

Left to navigate the harsh realities of life as an independent artist, she took on a variety of jobs, including as a production assistant, barista, and nanny, to support herself as she regrouped. However, during this time, her song "Pink Pony Club" continued to gain traction…

2020 - 2024: The Rise of the Midwest Princess

After moving back to Los Angeles in late 2020, Chappell Roan's independence blossomed. She worked various odd jobs, including as a production assistant and at a donut shop, while preparing for a new phase in her career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In early 2022, Roan signed a publishing deal with Sony, which reignited her music output. February saw the release of "Naked in Manhattan," a track that showcased her growth as an artist and her exploration of same-gender attraction. NPR dubbed it a "queer girl bop," praising its tender and flirty lyrics. The song also marked Roan's first independent release in two years.

Roan's momentum continued as she hit the road as the opening act for Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Tour and Fletcher's Girl of My Dreams Tour in 2022. Her performances impressed, paving the way for her first headlining tour, Naked in North America, in February 2023.

Fans flocked to the themed shows, where Roan often suggested outfits and embraced camp through collaborations with drag queens as openers. The tour received rave reviews, with critics likening her to breakout stars like Lorde and Billie Eilish. Alongside this, she released a string of singles including "Kaleidoscope" and "Hot to Go!"—the latter earning a place in the spotlight alongside "Red Wine Supernova."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

April 2024 was a standout month for Roan, with her viral performance at Coachella and a rise in monthly streams on Spotify. She also made waves for turning down a White House Pride performance, speaking out in favour of Palestinian rights.

Roan debuted new songs and continued to headline massive festivals like Lollapalooza, where she drew record crowds. By the fall of 2024, she had hit number one on the Billboard Artist 100 and won the MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist, dedicating the honour to queer and trans individuals.

To top off her incredible ascent in the music scene, Roan was nominated for four awards at the 67th GRAMMY Awards; Album of the year, Song of the year, Record of the year and Best New Artist - and should she claim the Record of the Year award, would be the first debut nominee to win the award in their first eligible year

What are some of Chappell Roan’s most popular songs on streaming services?

Potentially - she has, as of writing, amassed over 3 billion streams on Spotify and is currently the 20th most listened to artist according to Kworb. So if any songs of hers were to appear on your Spotify Wrapped playlist, chances are it’s one of these.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good Luck, Babe! - 990,217,324 HOT TO GO! - 457,167,414 Red Wine Supernova - 336,584,767 Pink Pony Club - 311,275,180 Casual - 265,979,421

Is Chappell Roan performing in the United Kingdom anytime soon?

Sadly not - you missed her most recent UK tour which took place throughout September 2024. Still, given that a host of UK music festivals are announcing their line-ups, she is consistently in the rumour mill for line-ups including Leeds and Reading and Glastonbury.

Surely after the 2024 she’s had though, a headline performance or a high-profile set at the UK festivals should be on the cards, right?

Have you been a long-time fan of Chappell Roan, or are you like our writer, one of those who jumped on the Midwestern Princess’ bandwagon after her incredible 2024? Let us know your thoughts on Chappell Roan by leaving a comment below.