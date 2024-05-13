Chart-toppers 10cc head to Scarborough Spa - how to get tickets

Chart-toppers 10cc play Scarborough Spa later this year

Art pop and rock outfit10cc have announced their Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour for the autumn including Scarborough Spa.

Considered one of the UK’s premier live touring bands, the shows come off the back of the band’s most successful UK tour to date, with 18 concerts earlier this year, including an advance sell-out at London’s 5,200-seat Royal Albert Hall.

Having also recently announced an extensive US tour, their first in more than 30 years, playing venues such as the Majestic Theater in Dallas, Theater at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles and Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, 10cc’s classic ballad I’m Not In Love, which reached No 2 in the Billboard charts, being included in the soundtrack for Disney’s blockbuster film Guardians of the Galaxy has certainly help raise interest there.

Known for their impeccable live performances, their catalogue of hits sees the band transition from art-pop to mock-reggae and impressively harmonised ballads, to prog rock epics Somewhere In Hollywood and Feel The Benefit.

Three of their 11 UK Top 10 hits reached No 1– Rubber Bullets, I’m Not In Love and Dreadlock Holiday – and made the charts worldwide, which explains the band’s extensive touring schedule which has taken them Australia and New Zealand, Japan, Iceland, Latvia and from Scandinavia down through mainland Europe.

At the helm is 10cc founding co-member Graham Gouldman. “What is particularly satisfying is seeing our audience demographic changing with more and more younger people coming to our gigs.

"The shows in March have been our most successful in the UK and that is very gratifying, as we are only doing what we love – playing the music of 10cc,” he said.

The band line-up comprises Gouldman on bass guitars, electric guitar, acoustic guitar and vocals; Rick Fenn – lead guitar, bass guitar, acoustic guitar, vocals; Paul Burgess – drums, percussion, keyboards; Keith Hayman – keyboards, electric guitar, bass guitar, vocals and Andy Park – electric guitar, bass guitar, acoustic guitar, percussion, mandolin, keyboards, vocals.