Dances and Romances concert in Whitby welcomes back talented former Eskdale Festival musician

Whitby’s St John’s Church is delighted to welcome back Sarah King – who delighted the audience in 2022 – when she returns for the second of this summer’s lunchtime series.

Sarah, 17, from Driffield, began learning the violin aged five with tutor Barbara Parham, and the piano aged seven with Irina Glushenkova.

She is pursuing the ARSM diploma on the violin.

After obtaining a music scholarship to Scarborough College Senior School, she was awarded the Headteacher’s Scholarship to study in the Sixth Form for the International Baccalaureate.

Violinist Sarah King.

She is leader of the North Yorkshire County Youth Orchestra, East Riding County Youth Orchestra, Maestro Orchestra in York and Humber Estuary Regional Youth Orchestra.

She was a member of the National Children’s Orchestra of Great Britain in 2022.

She has won various classes over the past several years in the Eskdale Music Festival in Whitby and East Coast Musician of the Year competition in Bridlington.

Alongside her passion for music-making, Sarah enjoys dancing and creative activities, including art, sewing and dancing.

Sarah will be accompanied by her mother, Elaine King, who lectures in Music at Hull University.

Sarah’s 11-year-old brother James will be guest artist, also on violin, for two musical items.

Dances & Romances takes place on Friday August 8, at 11.45am.

Entry is free, with a retiring collection.

The first concert in the series is on Friday August 1, entitled Echoes of España, by acclaimed guitarist Jonathan Ross Parkin.