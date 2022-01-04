First guest of new year at Scarborough Jazz Club is vibraphonist John Settle

Vibraphonist John Settle is the first guest of new year at Scarborough Jazz Club

Leader of his own band Vibe-ology, John is also well known in these parts as a drummer and as one half of the hard blowing duo with saxophonist Stuart McDonald.

He is excited to be the first guest soloist of the year with the MG3 - Mark Gordon on keyboard, Bob Walker on bass and Tom Townsend on drums

John plays the vibraphone with remarkable fluency and swing and is planning a varied selection of blues, latin, bop and ballads, plus a dip into the great American songbook.

Doors open at 7.45pm. Music starts at 8.15pm.