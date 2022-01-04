First guest of new year at Scarborough Jazz Club is vibraphonist John Settle
Scarborough Jazz Club starts the year with good vibes - vibraphonist John Settle plays the Cask in Ramshill on Wednesday January 12.
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 1:04 pm
Leader of his own band Vibe-ology, John is also well known in these parts as a drummer and as one half of the hard blowing duo with saxophonist Stuart McDonald.
He is excited to be the first guest soloist of the year with the MG3 - Mark Gordon on keyboard, Bob Walker on bass and Tom Townsend on drums
John plays the vibraphone with remarkable fluency and swing and is planning a varied selection of blues, latin, bop and ballads, plus a dip into the great American songbook.
Doors open at 7.45pm. Music starts at 8.15pm.
Pay £5 on door as minimum contribution.