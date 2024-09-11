Flamborough Lifeboat Station to host an illustrated talk with descendant of historical RNLI hero
An illustrated talk will be given in the Boathouse by the station’s Lifeboat Operations Manager, (LOM), a true Flamborian with over 50 years of service to the RNLI, Captain Dave Freeman (MN).
Dave, supported by the Secretary to the RNLI Flamborough Supporter’s Group, will give an overview of the history of Lifeboats at Flamborough and why the RNLI is at the heart of the village and is firmly rooted in the community.
Flamborough RNLI are proud of the fact that their LOM is the Great Great Nephew of Henry Freeman. Henry Freeman was the sole survivor of the Whitby Lifeboat Disaster of 1861, by virtue of the fact he was wearing a very new invention, a lifejacket made of cork. Dave was recently asked to share his ancestor’s story as a part of the RNLI 200 Voices podcasts, visit here to listen.
The talk also offers the chance to look around the boat and ask questions. Tea and coffee will also be available.
Parking is at the top of the road with a walk down to the station – the parking area adjacent to the Boathouse needs to be clear at all times in case there is a call out when the volunteer crew, need to be able to park.
This event is for booked places only, with a maximum of 30 seats available - email [email protected] to book a place.
