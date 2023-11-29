From Barbie and Ken to Noel Coward, this is what is on at The Coliseum in Whitby in December
Join Ken and Barbie for the hit movie as they leave the perfection of Barbie Land and discover the real world on Thursday December 7 with a matinee at 1.30pm and an evening showing at 7pm.
You can also have your tea there at the new Pizza Pals cafe which has been set up by Hannah Coulson, who said: “Pizza pals is designed to be used by anyone in the local community.
"We aim to provide delicious pizzas at affordable prices and to create a warm welcoming space for people to access on an evening.”
A Whitby Artisan Christmas Market takes place on Saturday December 9, with a variety of craft stalls to browse and mulled wine available.
On from 10.30am to 4pm, the market is free.
It’s eyes down on Wednesday December 13, when the Coliseum hosts bingo, doors open 1.30pm for a 2pm start.
A Christmas tea dance with Robert Rimmington takes place on Thursday December 14, 2pm to 4pm, tickets £3 and includes a coffee and a mince pie.
On Thursday December 21, there is another evening for film fans when you can enjoy Mad About The Boy (12A) - an exploration of Noel Coward's expansive career which features credits across the stage and screen, including Brief Encounter, Blithe Spirit and Private Lives.
Matinee performance at 1.30pm, evening 7pm.
Film tickets £5 on the door or in advance from Coliseum reception.