Global superstar Christina Aguilera to be joined by X Factor alumni Union J at Scarborough OAT tonight

Christina Aguilera

Singer, songwriter, producer, entrepreneur, and one of the best-selling artists in the world Christina Aguilera will bring her iconic vocals and impeccable routines to Scarborough Open Air Theatre tonight.

More than 20 years after her self-titled debut album, Christina Aguilera has established herself as one of the biggest and most recognised solo female artists having sold more than 43 million records worldwide.

She has collected more than 18 million Spotify listens, received more than three billion YouTube views and achieved five No.1 U.S singles, making her the fourth female artist to top the charts over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s).

Union J

In 2010, Christina received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the prestigious honour of being the only artist under the age of 30 included in Rolling Stone Magazine's list of the 100 greatest singers of all time. Renowned for her powerful voice and hit singles, Christina Aguilera, is no doubt a global superstar and voice of a generation.

Fans can expect all the hits including, ‘Dirrty’, ‘Ain’t No Other Man’, ‘Fighter’ and ‘Genie in a Bottle’ as well as more arena-filling anthems this August.

And Christina will be joined by award-winning X Factor alumni Union J who will open the show for the music icon.

All four members of Union J – Josh Cuthbert, JJ Hamblett, Jaymi Hensley and George Shelley – delighted their legions of fans when they returned to the stage together for the first time in six years to play a sold-out reunion show at the iconic London Palladium in May.

The band were catapulted into the mainstream after being hand-picked and brought together by boy band mogul Louis Walsh during the ninth series ITV’s The X Factor.

Performing each week, they quickly amassed a loyal fanbase and went on to finish fourth in the competition, and subsequently signed to RCA records, releasing their debut single Carry You just six months later in summer 2013.