Don’t let the seasonal setting fool you - “Home Alone” could be considered a PG “Saw” in many respects 🎞

With many families re-visiting the festive favourite “Home Alone” these holidays, spare a thought for The Wet Bandits.

For some, their criminal activity warranted the climax we saw in the film - but what were the extent of their injuries in real life?

For that matter - could Kevin McAllister’s parents be charged with child abandonment?

The annual festive tradition of popping on “Home Alone” or its myriad of sequels is currently underway in households across the United Kingdom - by virtue of Disney+.

But as many fall in love the first time, or all over again, with the John Hughes classic that made its star Macauley Culkin a household name, I still have some questions to ask now I’m older, a little bit greyer and a lot more cynical.

Just how bad were the injuries that Marv and Harry (Daniel Stern and Joe Pesci respectively) sustained during the final climax of the film? Surely they would need some form of medical attention having been burned, crushed and punctured through the array of booby traps Kevin set up?

We re-watched “Home Alone” to take a look at the extent of some of the injuries the pair suffered at the hands of our cinematic hero and in real life what the damage would have caused to the pair.

But we’ve also not let Kevin’s parents off the hook either…

What were some of the injuries The Wet Bandits suffered during “Home Alone?”

Despite being a holiday favourite, just how bad were the injuries The Wet Bandits suffered at the hands of Kevin McAllister - and could they sue the family for their injuries? | Canva/20th Century Films

Burned Hand (Harry)

Injury in the Movie: Harry places his hand on a hot door handle, which is covered in tarantula hair gel (or similar substance).

Real-Life Consequences: Second or third-degree burns could occur from touching a hot metal surface. This would lead to significant pain, potential scarring, and the need for medical attention. There could also be long-term nerve damage.

Falling from the Stairs (Harry)

Injury in the Movie: Harry slips and falls down the stairs, hitting his head hard on the way down.

Real-Life Consequences: A fall down stairs could cause a concussion, spinal injuries, broken bones (especially in the arms or legs), or even brain trauma. Depending on the severity, this could result in permanent disability.

Face Full of Paint Cans (Harry and Marv)

Injury in the Movie: Kevin swings two paint cans down the stairs, hitting both Harry and Marv in the face.

Real-Life Consequences: Getting hit in the face with paint cans would cause significant trauma to the face, potentially breaking bones (such as the nose, cheekbones, or jaw). There could also be deep lacerations, vision loss, and the risk of internal bleeding. In reality, this could be life-threatening depending on the force of the impact.

Nail in the Foot (Marv)

Injury in the Movie: Marv steps on a nail sticking out of the stairs.

Real-Life Consequences: Stepping on a nail can lead to puncture wounds, which can become infected. If the nail punctures deep enough, it could injure the bones, nerves, or tendons. There is also the risk of tetanus from a rusty nail, which could cause serious health complications.

Burned Scalp (Harry)

Injury in the Movie: Harry’s head is set on fire when he tries to open the front door after stepping into a bucket of kerosene.

Real-Life Consequences: Severe burns to the scalp can lead to hair loss, permanent scarring, and damage to the skin. Burns that reach deeper layers could result in nerve damage or even require skin grafts for treatment.

Electrocution (Harry and Marv)

Injury in the Movie: Both Harry and Marv get electrocuted by Christmas lights plugged into a wet basement.

Real-Life Consequences: Electric shocks can cause burns, nerve damage, cardiac arrest, or even death depending on the strength of the current. Electrocution could result in serious injury to the heart, lungs, or other internal organs.

Falling Through the Basement (Marv)

Injury in the Movie: Marv falls through a floor covered in tar, landing hard.

Real-Life Consequences: Falling through a floor can cause broken bones (especially in the legs or back), internal bleeding, and other trauma. The tar would likely make the fall more dangerous, possibly increasing the risk of injury.

Slipping on Ice (Marv)

Injury in the Movie: Marv slips on the icy sidewalk and falls backward.

Real-Life Consequences: A fall on ice could lead to broken bones (such as the wrists, arms, or tailbone) or severe bruising. A hard fall could also cause a concussion or back injuries, which may result in long-term disability.

Bureau Falling on Marv (Marv)

Injury in the Movie: A heavy bureau or chest of drawers falls on Marv’s head.

Real-Life Consequences: Being struck by heavy furniture could lead to severe head trauma, including skull fractures, concussions, or brain damage. This could cause permanent cognitive or physical impairment.

Feeding Tarantula to Harry (Harry)

Injury in the Movie: Kevin places a tarantula on Harry's face.

Real-Life Consequences: While most tarantulas are not deadly to humans, a bite could cause intense pain, swelling, and potentially an allergic reaction. In rare cases, a tarantula bite could lead to infection or require medical treatment. The psychological trauma of having a large spider on your face could also be significant.

Being Hit with a Shovel (Marv)

Injury in the Movie: Marv gets hit in the head with a shovel while Kevin swings it at him.

Real-Life Consequences: A blow to the head with a shovel could cause a concussion, skull fracture, or severe head injury. The risk of traumatic brain injury or internal bleeding would be high.

Could The Wet Bandits have taken the McCallister’s to court over their injuries?

Despite horror stories on the contrary claiming criminals winning civil cases against those they had tried to deceive (if “Liar Liar” is anything to go by), The Wet Bandits would have little to no chance of taking the McCallister’s to court for bodily harm.

Their actions as burglars, engaging in a criminal act with the intent to steal, would likely prevent them from receiving legal recourse. The "unclean hands" doctrine would make it difficult for them to claim damages, as their injuries were a direct result of their unlawful actions.

Additionally, Kevin's extreme traps could be viewed as self-defence or defence of property, and the defence would likely argue that their injuries were a consequence of their own contributory negligence.

As a minor, Kevin's actions would be evaluated under a different standard, further complicating any potential case.

Ultimately, their criminal charges, including burglary and assault, would undermine their claims, and they would likely face jail time instead. In short, while they could theoretically file a lawsuit, it would almost certainly be dismissed, as their injuries were caused by their own actions, and Kevin’s defence of his home would likely be considered justified.

But Kevin’s parents….

Could Kevin’s parents face legal issues after “Home Alone?”

Kate and Peter McCallister - played by Catherine O'Hara and the late John Heard. | 20th Century Films

Kevin's parents could potentially face legal issues for leaving him home alone, but the outcome would depend on local laws and the specific circumstances. In many jurisdictions, parents are required to ensure their children are adequately supervised, especially at a young age.

Kevin, being around 8 years old, would likely be considered too young to be left unsupervised, and the McCallister’s could face charges of neglect or failure to provide proper supervision.

If Kevin had suffered any harm or injury, the case for parental negligence would be stronger, though in Home Alone, Kevin emerges unscathed (aside from his own booby-trapping efforts).

However, the McCallister’s might argue that the situation was an honest mistake, due to the mix-up with their flight plans. They could also claim that Kevin had previously demonstrated enough independence to manage being home alone for a short time.

Still, the "reasonable parent" standard would likely work against them, as leaving an 8-year-old child alone would not be considered reasonable in most places. If the parents were found to be in violation of child supervision laws, they could face minor penalties, such as fines or an investigation by child welfare authorities, but it seems unlikely they would be severely punished, particularly since no serious harm came to Kevin.

Ultimately, any legal repercussions would likely be minor, given the unique and unintentional (and hilarious admittedly) nature of the situation.

Will you watch “Home Alone” the same again now that you know the legal ramifications the holiday favourite could entail in the real world? Let us know your thoughts on this article and the film itself by leaving a comment down below or contacting the writer of this story.