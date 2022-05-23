Jazz-rock fuelled riffs and a large dose of funk from Svarc Hanley Longhawn at Scarborough Jazz Club

Scarborough Jazz Club welcomes, for their first appearance at the club, Svarc Hanley Longhawn, at the Cask, Ramshill, on Wednesday June 1.

By Sue Wilkinson
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 8:39 am
Updated Monday, 23rd May 2022, 8:52 am
Svarc Hanley Longhawn trio will be at Scarborough Jazz Club for the first time on Wednesday June 1
Formed in 2012, the band are a refreshing take on the classic trio format, performing original music with influences from the organ trios of the past and current jazz musicians alike.

Jazz-rock fuelled riffs, ambient improvisation and a large dose of funk create a sound palette ranging from ethereal moods to electrifying grooves.

The music is written as a group with an emphasis on both written material and extended improvisation. Nik Svarc, guitars/loops, Steve Hanley, drums, and Martin Longhawn, organ/keys.

Doors open at 7.45pm Music starts at 8.15pm

£5 minimum contribution on door.