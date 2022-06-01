Lewis Capaldi announces Wild Youth and Áine Deane as support acts for Scarborough Open Air Theatre gig

Lewis Capaldi has announced his two support acts for his show in Scarborough. (Photos: Cuffe & Taylor)

Dublin four-piece Wild Youth are in the midst of a stratospheric ascent with their infinitely catchy and buoyant brand of indie-pop and will take to the stage later this year.

They found massive success both at home and abroad with a string of singles including All or Nothing, Can't Move On and Lose Control.

The band are no stranger to sharing the stage with some of music's biggest stars having already supported the likes of Mumford and Sons, Niall Horan, The Script and Zara Larsson, while also drawing huge crowds to their festival slots across Ireland and the UK.

Lewis Capaldi performs in Scarborough in 2019. (Photos: Cuffe & Taylor)

Singer-songwriter Áine Deane has enjoyed a meteoric rise since she posted her first songs on the video-sharing platform TikTok just a year ago.

The videos grew a devoted fanbase into the hundreds of thousands of followers and, in true fairy-tale-fashion, Áine hit the radar of Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran and Little Mix – all reposting her videos to their millions of followers

Áine's latest single Handmedownscan was BBC Radio 1's 'Introducing Track of the Week' while she is quickly hitting several milestones such as surpassing one million streams of her songs and supporting James Bay on a run of UK shows.

It has been a whirlwind three years for two-time BRIT Award winner Lewis Capaldi, that has seen him top the charts around the world and sell-out arena tours.

Lewis Capaldi wowed crowds at his sell-out gig in Scarborough in 2019. (Photos: Cuffe & Taylor)

He was nominated for the Critics' Choice Award at the 2019 BRITS before his breakthrough single Someone You Loved topped the UK Singles Chart for seven weeks.

Someone You Loved has become a global anthem – hitting number one on the US Billboard Hot 100. It was nominated for a Grammy Awards for 'Song of the Year' and is today the longest-running top 10 UK single of all time by a British artist.

Capaldi's debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent was the top-selling album of 2019 and 2020. He played two sell-out shows at the UK’s largest open-air arena in Scarborough in 2019.