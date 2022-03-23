Malton Meadowfest: The Feeling headlining main stage at music festival

Fans of the The Feeling will be taking to the stage at the riverside venue to perform favourites such as Fill My Little World and Never Be Lonely, as well as music from their brand-new album, Loss. Hope. Love, which is due for release in May.

The first single from the album, There Is No Music, is out now.

Following on from the success of his hit musical Everyone’s Talking About Jamie in the West End, frontman Dan Gillespie Sells found himself inspired to write again for the quintet during lockdown in 2020.

Also appearing on the main stage at Meadowfest is party band HUGE and Hyde Family Jam – both returning to the event after appearing at the 2021 event.

There will also be support from Whitby's Alistair Griffin and New York Brass Band, with the rest of the line-up due to be announced later this year.

As well as the Main Stage, the Hay Bale Stage will host headliners Flat Cap Carnival, also returning from the 2021 event. Graeme Hargreaves and Gary Stewart will once again perform to the crowds at the riverside meadows, with more support from George Rowell, Maggie Wakeling, Nick Rooke, Simon Snaize and many more.

As well as the musical talent, Meadowfest boasts street food stalls, bars, family entertainment and more.

The event, set in the riverside meadows just behind The Talbot in Malton, is easily accessible on foot and is only a few minutes’ walk from Malton train station, but festival parking is also free for those who travel by car.

Tom Naylor-Leyland, Director of Visit Malton, says: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce The Feeling as this year’s Meadowfest headliner!

"Already we’re looking forward to singing along to some of their classics as the sun sets over our stunning riverside festival site.

“Meadowfest is one of our most-loved events each year, boasting wonderful music, a fantastic party atmosphere, delicious food and drink and unmissable entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

"We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for our biggest year yet!”

Almost 3,000 festival-goers headed to last year’s event to soak up the music and revel in the party atmosphere - and event organisers anticipate even more interest for 2022.