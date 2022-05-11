Name a new brew and be in with a chance of winning beer and tickets to Books by the Beach

Festival organiser Heather French and Kate Balchin, of Wold Top Brewery

Books by the Beach runs at various locations Scarborough on Saturday June 11 and Sunday June 12.

Guests include Dr Chloe Duckworth, archaeologist and presenter of Channel 4’s the Great British Dig.

Chloe is appearing on the Sunday at 5pm at Queen Street Methodist Central Hall.

She will be chatting on stage to Helen Boaden, former head of BBC Radio.

FULL programme for Books by the Beach here

Chloe will be sharing stories from the TV show hit in which teams excavate back gardens around Britain to discover secrets under the lawns.

From prehistoric roundhouses and Roman ruins to medieval forts and wartimes POW camps – their detective work reveals how people lived and what significant events happened there.

Chloe will also be offering tips on how to research your local area and identify the coins and pottery you may find. Who knows what mysteries you’ve been living on top of without realising!

Festival organiser Heather French is excited to welcome Chloe to Scarborough next month.

With Wold Top director Kate Balchin they have decided that archaeology and hidden treasures would make a brilliant theme for a new beer name and they hope you dig it too.

Heather said: “It’s always a great pleasure to work with Kate and her team at Wold Top. They have supported the festival from the outset and the authors love to take home a specially-named beer in their goody bags.”

So thinking caps on everyone and have a go! Please send your entries to Sue Wilkinson at [email protected]

The winner will receive a presentation pack of Wold Top beers and four complimentary tickets to see Chloe Duckworth at Books by the Beach festival on Sunday June 12 at 5pm at Queen Street Methodist Central Hall