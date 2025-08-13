Organist at Whitby's St John's Church to play in final lunchtime concert of season

Michael Ash.

The fifth and final lunchtime concert at St John’s Church in Whitby takes place on Friday September 5.

Michael Ash, resident organist at St John’s, will be giving a recital on its historic and sweet-toned instrument.

He will present a relaxed programme of music by Bach, Buxtehude, Haydn and others.

The organ at St John’s is a Forster and Andrews and was installed in 1850 when the church, on Brunswick Street, was built.

It is a two manual tracker organ with some fine soft stops.

Michael began playing the organ at St John’s at the age of 13 after being encouraged by an enthusiastic organist friend from Bradford and after serving as Assistant Organist, became Organist in 1986.

He has played at most of the churches and chapels in the Whitby Deanery and has played for numerous funerals and weddings.

The organ was originally over the vestry on the opposite side of the nave, and was moved around 1910.

The concert begins at 11.45am.