Robin Hood's Bay's The Grosvenor to host folk-rock Duncan MacFarlane Band

Weather permitting, they’ll play an acoustic set in the afternoon, outside, near The Bay Hotel, collecting for the RNLI.

Collection buckets will be provided by resident Jim Foster of Bayfolk.

Expect both traditional songs, jigs and reels and self-penned numbers too.

The Duncan MacFarlane Band is coming back to Robin Hood's Bay.

Stalwarts of major Folk Festivals such as Shrewsbury and Sidmouth they have received much critical praise.

Radio Two Folk Presenter Mike Harding said “Absolutely great, chock full of great stuff, really powerful playing and singing" while other prestigious folk publications such as fFroots, The Living Tradition and RnR have given five star reviews.

You can see some videos on their website www.duncanmcfarlane.com but you can see them live in person in ‘Bay.

The gig gets under way at 9pm.