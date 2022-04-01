Saxophone player Ben Beattie supported by local trombonist Lewis Alder at Scarborough Jazz Club on April 6

Scarborough Jazz club welcomes back saxophonist Ben Beattie who’s become a regular at the club since his first appearance three years ago

Founder of the festival band After Midnight, Ben’s playing combines atmospheric jazz, blues grooves and soulful ballads. He connects with audiences emotionally and spiritually, tonight with the support of the MG3.

The evening’s first set features Lewis Alder, a teenage trombone player. Lewis will be playing jazz standards backed by other local young musicians.

Audience numbers have been growing recently with the club’s successful policy of putting on established players plus the next generation of local jazz talent. Doors 7.45pm. Music starts at 8pm.