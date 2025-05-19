Haydn was inspired to write a large oratorio during his visits to England

Scarborough Choral Society will be performing The Creation by Joseph Haydn at Westborough Methodist Church on Saturday June 7 at 7.30pm.

The choir will be joined by an orchestra and soloists Emma Burke, soprano, Ben Pieper, tenor, and Ben Lindley, bass.

The musical director will be at Paul Dewhurst, director of Music at Bridlington Priory and leader of Hull Choral Union.

The Creation, Die Schöpfung, in German, is an oratorio written between 1797 and 1798 by Joseph Haydn initially in English and considered by many to be one of his masterpieces depicting the creation of the world as narrated in the Book of Genesis.

Haydn was inspired to write a large oratorio during his visits to England in 1791 to 1792 and 1794 to 1795 when, alongside his friend the music historian Charles Burney, he heard Handel oratorios performed by large forces.

The first performance in the Schwarzenburg Palace in Vienna in 1798 should have been to a private audience of the nobility of Vienna but word having got around, a huge crowd appeared in the street outside.

The first public performance took place at the Burgtheater in Vienna in1799.

Haydn conducted the work many times and towards the end of the end of his life, when he was already ill, he was carried into the hall on an armchair, followed by spontaneous applause as the celebrated words ‘and there was light’ were sung.

The society is looking for new members to boost numbers, particularly tenors and basses, but all voices are welcome.

No audition required. The first rehearsal is at Westborough Methodist Church on Thursday September 11 at 7pm.

There are also ‘open rehearsals’ in the autumn if you would like to go along.

Please note that entry is by the side door at the left-hand side of the main building.

For more information follow the society on Facebook and Instagram under Scarborough Choral Society.