Scarborough Jazz Club gives night over to young local musicians on Wednesday July 6 - who's on the bill here

These include:
Saxophonist Murray Robinson, performing in a new 'chordless' trio setting influenced by classic Sonny Rollins trio recordings.
Genre-defying trio, Jay-Oh-Three, mixing original compositions and fresh takes on music by the likes of Moondog.
Singer Flo Shaw whose repertoire ranges from standards to whimsical self-penned originals.
An entirely improvised intro set by piano and drums duo, Theo and Moses who wowed the Scarborough Jazz audience with their creativity and musical technique.
Tessa Wrigley, a young vocalist with a mature delivery performing songs from such as Joni Mitchell with a six-piece band.
Purple Cheesecake - long established funk-jazzers with a reputation for igniting audiences into a jazz dancing frenzy.
They are all on the bill on Wednesday July 6.
Doors open at 7.45pm.
Engtry is by £5 minimum donation – unless you’re playing.