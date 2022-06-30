Scarborough Jazz Club gives night over to young local musicians on Wednesday July 6 - who's on the bill here

Saxophonist Murray Robinson, performing in a new 'chordless' trio setting influenced by classic Sonny Rollins trio recordings

These include:

Saxophonist Murray Robinson, performing in a new 'chordless' trio setting influenced by classic Sonny Rollins trio recordings.

Genre-defying trio, Jay-Oh-Three, mixing original compositions and fresh takes on music by the likes of Moondog.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Singer Flo Shaw whose repertoire ranges from standards to whimsical self-penned originals.

An entirely improvised intro set by piano and drums duo, Theo and Moses who wowed the Scarborough Jazz audience with their creativity and musical technique.

Tessa Wrigley, a young vocalist with a mature delivery performing songs from such as Joni Mitchell with a six-piece band.

Purple Cheesecake - long established funk-jazzers with a reputation for igniting audiences into a jazz dancing frenzy.

They are all on the bill on Wednesday July 6.

Doors open at 7.45pm.