Scarborough Orchestra appeals for 100 singers to join in the last concert of its season - how to take part

Director of Scarborough Symphony Orchestra Shaun Matthew

It needs singers for a performance of Shirley Thompson’s New Nation Rising Symphony – part of the programme at Queen Street Methodist Central Hall on Saturday July 16.

The work, celebrating London’s 1000-year history and featuring an orchestra, two choirs, solo singers, a rapper and dhol drummers, was originally commissioned for Her Majesty’s golden jubilee in 2002.

It has been recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and will be receiving a rare performance in the North of England in the presence of the composer, Professor Shirley Thompson.

Individual singers or whole choirs are invited to take part. Music will be provided and there will be a small number of rehearsals, including one on the afternoon of the performance.

Singers and choir representatives are invited to get in touch with the orchestra either by emailing [email protected] or through its website www.scarborough-orchestra.co.uk

Let the orchestra know if you are a soprano, alto, tenor or bass voice and whether you would also be interested in singing one of the solo parts.

The concert programme will also include Rhapsody by David C Heath and Tchaikovsky’s violin concerto with Tai Murray as the soloist.

“What a stunning way to end our first season back after such difficult recent times,” said Shaun Mathew, the orchestra’s director.

“The Scarborough Symphony Orchestra is now firmly on the UK’s musical map.”

Tickets for the concert are available online through the orchestra’s website or on the door on the night.