Scarborough's Cloughton Rat Pack to host charity night in aid of Saint Catherine’s Hospice

Scarborough's Cloughton Rat Pack are to host charity night in aid of Saint Catherine’s Hospice.

The black tie dinner and concert will be held at Scarborough Spa’s Grand Hall on Saturday August 20, with a drinks reception at 7pm in the Sun Court and dinner at 7.30pm. There will be a Las Vegas theme.

The Rat Pack are long-time supporters of Saint Catherine’s Hospice, having raised around £225,000 to date through live music events. They even continued fundraising in lockdown by recording two special videos on Zoom to bring the band together virtually.

Tracy Calcraft, fundraising and marketing director, said: “We are delighted that the Rat Pack will be supporting us again at what promises to be a brilliant night with lots of fun and laughter in store. We are looking forward to it and tickets are selling fast!

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are also incredibly grateful to our sponsors Lloyd Dowson and Wilfred Scruton Ltd, which helps to maximise the proceeds going directly to patient care.

Paul Mintoft AKA ‘Sog’ of the Rat Pack said: “Our story is one based on the loss of loved ones who spent time at Saint Catherine’s. We decided we wanted to simply give back to the givers, the wonderful people and staff who cared for our loved ones, so The Cloughton Rat Pack and King Willy’s Big Band were formed. Never did we envisage that we’d raise such an amount, as we set out to raise £3,000 for an electric patient care chair, but that was £225,000 and 11 years ago. We are all very proud of our relationship with Saint Catherine’s. We are striving to raise a quarter of a million and then well, who knows?”

Tickets are priced at £45 each or book a table of 12 for £500. This includes a drinks reception, three-course dinner and entertainment.

To find out more, or to buy stalls tickets, click here.