The zoo had to close due to an avian flu outbreak in the area, but is now finally able to reopen.

It is still part of a nationwide surveillance zone, which means there have been some changes to the zoo but it is now safe to welcome back its visitors.

There are many precautions now in place and visitors are asked to avoid all contact with the animals and birds and to keep a safe distance from the enclosures.

Visitors can now safely visit the zoo at Sewerby Hall after Avian Flu subsides.

Most Popular

Although animal encounters are not possible at this stage, the zoo remains hopeful that this can be reassessed in the future.

There will also be reduced rates on offer over the October half-term.

Marie Gascoigne, general manager at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “We are absolutely delighted that we are able to welcome visitors to the zoo, and the team in the zoo can’t wait to see visitors again!

“We do ask all visitors to the zoo to use the hand sanitiser or wash their hands, and to follow the simple, but important, rules in place, to protect the animals and birds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reopening of the zoo coincides with the Spooky Sewerby Halloween themed event, which means you can explore the zoo and walled gardens alongside a plethora of daily events to keep all the family entertained.