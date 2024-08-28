The Beaconsfield Arms disco and karaoke night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Beaconsfield Arms has had a refurbishment and has reopened and would like you to join them for a Disco and karaoke night this Friday 29th August 7pm to 12am with your host dj Tom.

Come and have a good night and enjoy a good pint and spirits. And sing your heart out.

All welcome.