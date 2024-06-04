The Staxton Singers host Mamma Mia singing workshop in Scarborough - how to take part

The Staxton Singers are holding an all-day singing workshop for the public to learn Mamma Mia. followed by an afternoon performance of songs from the hit musical.

The workshop and concert wil be at Scarborough Library Concert Hall on Saturday June 8.

The 35-strong choir of sopranos, altos, tenors and basses will almost double in number for the day to practise the Mamma Mia medley.

It incorporates Abba favourites such as Take a Chance on Me and I Have a Dream and Dancing Queen.

After spending the day learning the songs, the group will perform a 45-minute concert – free to the public and culminating in the Mamma Mia medley – at 4pm.

The aim of the day, says Robyn Keech, the Staxton Singers’ musical director, is to allow the public to experience the joy of singing together.

“It will be a sociable, uplifting and fun day,” said Robyn, who trained in musical theatre at Scarborough’s Westwood College and Leeds College of Music. “No experience is necessary. All you need is your voice, enthusiasm and, perhaps, a liking for Abba.”

The Staxton Singers rehearse on Mondays in term time at St Mark’s Church Hall, Green Lane.