Tony Skingle performs live on BBC Radio 2 ahead of Will Smith's Scarborough show

Tony Skingle appeared on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Friday morning

Scarborough legend Tony Skingle made an unexpected guest appearance on Scott Mills’ Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Friday Morning (August 22).

Excitement is mounting in the town, ahead of global megastar Will Smith’s visit to Scarborough on Sunday August 24.

He will be supported by Radio 2’s traffic and travel presenter Ellie Brennan and Scott Mills himself, who insists he is there as the support act for Ellie’s debut performance of ‘Welcome to Scarborough’ in the style of Will Smith’s Miami.

Ellie, who has travelled to Scarborough for a sound check with Open Air Theatre promoter Peter Taylor, said: “I’ve been in the audience many a time, but I’ve never been on this side.

“Oh my goodness! This is massive!

“When we were walking around the town last night there was one man’s face that just kept popping up on every single street. And this man’s name is Tony Skingle.

"He’s a legend here in Scarborough.”

Explaining a little more about himself, Tony said: “I’m the world’s best Elvis impersonator.”

Tony is performing at Scarborough Spa on the same night as Will Smith takes to the stage at the Open Air Theatre.

He said: “I know Will Smith will be gutted not to be there, but I did come up with an idea, actually.

“I thought maybe at the interval, I could go over there and do one song for them, and he could come over to my show and do that jiggy, jiggy song.

“Scarborough people are absolutely amazing, they’re full of energy. It’s a wonderful town."

Tony than took full advantage of being on the Open Air Theatre stage to perform a rendition of the Elvis Presley song ‘If I can Dream’.

Scott Mills said: “They don’t call Tony Skingle the world’s number one Elvis impersonator from Scarborough for no reason. Tony, that was magnificent!”

Scott Mills and Ellie Brennan will appear alongside Will Smith at his sell out show in Scarborough on Sunday, August 24.

Tony Skingle appears at Scarborough Spa on the same night, with limited tickets remaining at https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/tony-skingle-returns-as-elvis-in-scarborough-24-08-2025/event/35006192D34E6C54