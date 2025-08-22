Will Smith: Everything you need to know about Scarborough Open Air Theatre show

Will Smith will be performing at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Sunday, August 24.

GRAMMY- Award winning artist, actor and multifaceted entertainer Will Smith is headlining at Scarborough Open Air Theatre this weekend- here’s all you need to know!

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Smith will be bringing his ‘Based on a True Story’ tour to the Yorkshire coast on Sunday, August 24. The gig marks the final performance of the summer season at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The “Based on a True Story” Tour comes on the heels of Will Smith’s first full-length album in 20 years, Based on a True Story. These live shows will see him performing songs from the new album along with his classic hits including “Jiggy Wit It,” “Miami,” “Summertime” and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 14-track album features a variety of collaborators including DJ Jazzy Jeff, Teyana Taylor and Jac Ross. Previously released singles “First Love,” “Beautiful Scars,” “TANTRUM,” “Work of Art,” and “You Can Make It,” will be included.

Popular Radio 2 DJ Scott Mills has taken to the airwaves to confirm he will be supporting Will Smith at Scarborough Open Air theatre this Sunday.

Scott Mills was invited to perform alongside breakfast show colleague Ellie Brennan by venue promoter Peter Taylor during a phone call broadcast live on air.

The show will be opened by Radio 1 Live Lounge DJs Rickie & Melvin before Scott Mills then does a DJ set featuring Ellie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gates open at 6pm at the open air theatre.

Those driving to the concert will be able to park at a number of places in close proximity to the venue:

Scalby Mills Car Park YO12 6RP

Marine and Royal Albert Drive YO11 1PG

Northstead Upper YO12 6AQ

Northstead Lower YO12 6PF

Victoria Park YO12 7TS

William Street YO12 7PL

In addition, there are a number of car parks located in the town centre within a 15-minute walk to the venue.

All food concessions and bars are cashless – people should take alternative payment options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although you are unable to bring food and drink into the venue, a wide array of food and drink stalls will be inside the venue.

One sealed water bottle is permitted per person (max 500ml) and one empty reusable water bottle is permitted.

There will be free water refill stations at the venue.

If you have a medical condition, a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.

Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, you cannot bring an umbrella, so dress appropriately – the show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.

The show will only be cancelled or stopped if the weather becomes dangerous.

Visit https://www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/ for more.