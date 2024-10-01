Two October events to be presented by Big Ideas By The Sea in Scarborough

Charanga Del Norte

Outside of the annual festival period in May, Big Ideas By The Sea will be staging two contrasting Autumn events occurring on consecutive nights later this month.

An evening of archaeology, poetry and music will be held at St. Mary’s Church on Friday October 25 commencing at 7pm with admission to this event being free.

Featuring an exhibition of finds from The Big Dig, a display of replica medieval Scarborough Ware pottery, poetry recitals by Charlotte Oliver and Rowena Sommerville from the Big Words 2024 publication, a short presentation by John Oxley and Dawn Haida on the latest Big Dig excavation with also a screening of this year’s main festival video.

The evening concludes with a performance by female a cappella group The Marigolds.

With another foray into promoting live music, the festival organisers will present 12-piece Latin dance band Charanga Del Norte, who will be making their Scarborough debut on the following night, Saturday October 26 at Scarborough Market Hall.

The Leeds-based salsa and charanga band play exuberant Cuban dance music encompassing violins, flute, bass, piano and singers, with Latin American percussion.

Festival co-director John Oxley MBE commented: “We are delighted to present these extra events this October – a great weekend”

Headline speakers for next year’s Big Ideas By The Sea festival will include the eminent historian Professor Sir Richard Evans, a return visit by cultural historian Professor Sir Christopher Frayling, the leading industrial designer Richard Seymour and marine conservationist Hugo Tagholm, a director of Oceana and former CEO of Surfers Against Sewage.

The 2025 festival, to be held in the last fortnight in May of next year, will also feature the return to Scarborough of two of the founding members of South London R & B band Nine Below Zero.

Frontman Dennis Greaves and harmonica player Mark Feltham, who last appeared at the former School of Art & Design at Westwood in 2004.

Charanga Del Norte appear at Scarborough’s Market Hall on Saturday October 26 from 7.30pm.

Tickets priced £16 are available to purchase from Deli Delicious in the Market Hall and are also available online at ticketsource.co.uk/bibts.