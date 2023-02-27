Whitby goth band Westenra release cover of Iron Maiden classic Number of the Beast
Whitby gothic rockers Westenra have released their own version of Iron Maiden’s Number of the Beast.
By Duncan Atkins
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Originally intended as an exclusive one-off live performance for the Whitby Krampus Run Ball in December 2022, due to popular demand it is now available to download and stream from all major platforms.
Proceeds will go to the WKR chosen charity of Saint Catherine’s Hospice.
Visit https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/westenra/number-of-the-beast to hear it.
Westenra will be playing the Tomorrow’s Ghosts festival in Whitby in October, supporting gothic rock stars The Mission.