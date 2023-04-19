Whitby to host Tomorrow's Ghosts Goth music festival - here's the line-up for April 2023

A true celebration of all things Gothic, Tomorrow’s Ghosts invites you back to the home of Dracula for a weekend of alternative music and culture, from April 28 to 30.

And with an international line-up that caters to a broad range of sub-genres and tastes, the 2023 programme is offering plenty to get your teeth into.

Cold Cave make an exclusive Friday headline appearance, with supporting sets across the evening will also come from Leeds’ goth-rock originals The Rose of Avalanche and UK-Irish post/punk acolytes Siberia.

New Model Army are coming to Whitby for the Tomorrow's Ghosts Festival. picture: Tina Korhonen

The Friday will also be blessed by a performance from special guests Christian Death, with the founding fathers of American goth rock bringing their notorious live show to Whitby.

Following up on the Saturday night, Yorkshire-formed titans New Model Army will be continuing the celebrations for their 40th anniversary in seismic style.

Earlier in the night, expect a rare UK appearance from Lebanon Hanover; IST IST will be performing songs from their highly anticipated third album Protagonists, plus a theatrical set from revived gothic rock devotees The Nosferatu.

Both evenings, Tomorrow’s Ghosts will also be offering choice club nights into the early hours, with Carpe Noctum taking the reins to host a dark death disco at Whitby Pavilion.

As with the 2022 edition, the Tomorrow’s Ghosts will be partnering with the Sophie Lancaster Foundation, a charity committed to stamping out prejudice, hatred and intolerance 15 years on from Sophie’s tragic passing in a vile hate-related crime – Sophie was a keen visitor to Whitby Goth Weekend before her death at the age of just 20.

The last few remaining tickets are on sale, visit https://www.tomorrowsghostsfestival.co.uk for more.

Established in 2018, Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival has become an annual Hallowe’en fixture at Whitby Pavilion.