Yvonne Cervetti and Fritz Hrynyk pictured at Whitby Goth Weekend. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Getting festivities under way on Thursday April 27 is a night of rock, metal and pop metal with DJ Jason while Friday April 28 sees a line-up of Heavier Than A Heavy Thing – Industrial, Nu Wave and metal.

On Saturday April 29, Burty’s Big Stick of Rock features glam, rock and metal with DJ Burty and bringing the weekend to a conclusion on Sunday April 30 will be ‘the most epic rock-off’ between the DJs, Burty and Jason.

Free entry, events on from 8pm to 1am.

Author Jules Langton will be visiting Whitby on Saturday April 29 for Whitby Goth Weekend, and as a tribute to the town, and its gothic past and present, she will be gifting signed copies of Dream Die Repeat to festival-goers.

A modern gothic tale with a past life Witchy twist is a love letter to Whitby and the North Yorkshire Moors.

Jules is inspired by the myths, legends and ghost stories of Whitby and the Moors, as well as the bi-annual Goth Festival which all feature in the book.

Main character Ellie is a high-flying executive in London, but throughout her life she has been troubled by dreams of drowning.

Ellie reluctantly comes to Whitby with her friends on a hen party and dresses up for the Goth Festival.